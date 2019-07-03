Chesaning village council fires police chief, alleges excessive time off

(7/3/2019) - The Chesaning Village Council voted to fire their police chief Tuesday evening, alleging several "longstanding performance concerns."

Police Chief Stacey Wilburn was removed from her position after the council voted 5-2 to terminate her contract.

Many residents were very upset with the decision and claimed council members were not forthcoming about the reasons why.

Village President Joseph Sedlar issued a statement Wednesday morning outlining several reasons for the decision, including alleged time theft and excessive days off -- some without explanation.

Wilburn missed 27 days of work since Jan. 1 and failed to report eight absences in advance to the village administrator or other officials, according to Sedlar's statement.

Council members are working with Saginaw County Central Dispatch to investigate whether Wilburn worked on 10 additional days. Sedlar said she claimed to work those days on her time sheet, but there was no evidence she ever checked in or out of service with dispatchers.

Wilburn declined to comment on the allegations Wednesday.

Council members placed Wilburn on a performance improvement plan on Feb. 20, which outlined expectations for her work. Sedlar said she did not follow the plan and outright ignored some provisions.

The full list of allegations from Sedlar includes:

-- Excessive missed work.

-- Numerous no-call/no-shows.

-- Uncovered shifts.

-- Failure to attend scheduled meetings.

-- Failure to complete police reports.

-- Misuse of police vehicle.

-- Failure to return phone calls.

-- Extensive missed calls.

-- Failure to complete payroll, resulting in officers missing wages for a payroll cycle.

-- Failure to repair the radar trailer.

-- Failure to address phone answering system problems.

-- Failure to meet expectations of Performance Improvement Plan.

-- Numerous complaints from subordinate officers.