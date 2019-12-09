Chesaning woman gets at least 20 years for shooting estranged spouse and girlfriend

(12/9/2019) - A Chesaning woman will spend at least 20 years behind bars for shooting two women, including her estranged spouse, at a residence on Front Street a year ago.

A Saginaw County judge sentenced 57-year-old Sherry Mandel to spend 18.75 to 30 years in prison for the shootings, along with another two years in prison on a firearms charge.

Police say the shooting was the result of a love triangle involving the women. Two women were shot and injured around 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 2018, and Mandel also received a gunshot wound.

She was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two firearms charges.

Mandel and her estranged spouse met online in 2000. Her spouse moved to Michigan from England in 2013 and they married a year later.

Mandel's spouse broke off the relationship and, according to court testimony, Mandel did not handle it well.

According to testimony, Mandel was near the home in the 100 block of Front Street in Chesaning when her estranged spouse drove into the garage.

Mandel allegedly confronted her estranged spouse there, pulled out a gun and a wrench, duct taped the woman's hands and mouth, then forced her into the house.

Mandel demanded her spouse tell her when her new girlfriend was coming. The victim testified that Mandel prevented her from screaming as her girlfriend pulled into the driveway and hit her mouth with a wrench.

When the girlfriend of Mandel's ex-spouse arrived home, she tried to unlock the door with a key. Mandel allegedly swung open the door into her.

The estranged spouse's new girlfriend said Mandel then invited her inside, slid her hand into her pocket, pulled out a gun and shot her.

Mandel shot her estranged spouse through a bedroom door after shooting the new girlfriend. The two women then struggled with the handgun, when it went off again and hit Mandel in the leg.