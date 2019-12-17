Chief on unsolved homicides: Someone is keeping a deadly secret

(12/17/2019) - Buena Vista Township police asked the community for tips in three unsolved homicide investigations.

The most recent case involved a deadly shooting one week ago on Mysylvia Street just west of I-75. Police said 26-year-old Richard Townsend Jr. was killed after two men broke into his mother's home.

They said the second case was the murder of 23-year-old Deshaun Wright on Sept. 20. According to police, he was killed on Genei Street, near the intersection of I-75 and East Holland Road.

Police said the third case involved the murder of Antoinesh Helton. Investigators said her body was found in her burned home last June.

Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams said the community could help solve the murders.

"Someone knows," he said. "And one thing about us as human beings, we tend to talk. A lot. And someone is just keeping a secret. A deadly secret."

Williams said the families of the victims needed closure.

"At this point, especially when you talk about half a year ago, someone is still not coming forward and they know," he said. "They're doing a disservice to their community."

Tipsters did not have to give their names when contacting police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422 JAIL (5245).