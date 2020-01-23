Chilling 911 calls detail alleged sexual activity in Mark David Latunski's basement

(1/23/2020) - Two separate 9-1-1 calls, just one month apart from two different men in a panic.

ABC12 obtained the recordings from Shiawassee County Dispatch through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The two calls reveal frightening details about what the men endured as they both woke up chained in accused killer Mark David Latunksi's basement.

The same location where Michigan State Police found 25-year-old Kevin Bacon's body December 28, 2019.

50-year-old Latunksi was charged and has confessed to brutally killing him. His case is stalled, as he awaits a competency exam.

The first 9-1-1 call came in from a New York man on October 10, 2019 around 2:30 a.m.

"I want you to know like I've never ever had anything like this happen. I don't know if he drugged me. All is know is I ended up locked up in the (expletive) basement Okay? Chained in the basement," the man said.

He explained to the dispatcher he had no idea where he was or what had happened over the last several hours. The 40-year-old said he traveled to Michigan by bus, explaining he had business here. But, when he ran into Mark David Latunski at the Flint bus station, his plans changed.

He told dispatch, "I met this guy. I'm Bi. He's cute. He hit on me. I don't know we went out to the car and talked. We went to the store, had a soda. I woke up in the basement."

The man has just escaped Latunski's home by using a butcher knife, cutting a leather strap off of his ankles. He said the strap was connected to a chain.

The man said he kept the knife with him as he ran from the Bennington Township; because, he feared Latunski was after him.

"I don't trust that he's not walking up because I got lost and I don't know if I'm headed towards his house or not. That's why I'm dialing 911," the New York man said.

Over the course of the 10-minute call, the man was panicked as he waited for police to find him. He repeatedly told the dispatcher he didn't want to file charges, he just wanted to go home.

You can hear the relief in his voice when police pulled up. He yelled to the MSP Trooper, "I'm just really happy to see you."

No charges were filed in this case. Michigan State Police told ABC12 that after they brought the man to a safe place for questioning, he asked to return to Latunksi's home.

MSP said he stayed there for at least 2 to 3 more days.

The next 9-1-1 call reveals a different man caught up in a similar situations.

On November 25th 2019, a man called 9-1-1 while running from Latunski's home, fearing for his life.

"I'm trying to get away from some creepy guy. He had me tied in his basement," the 29-year-old said. "I'm trying to escape from some guy who had me chained up in his basement."

This man also couldn't tell the dispatcher where he was at the time he called.

Later, MSP learned the man was less than a mile from Latunski's home on West Tyrrell road in Bennington Township.

He told the dispatcher he wasn't from the area and was lost. Throughout the 7-minute phone call, you can hear him heavily breathing, clearly freaked out.

"He's after me," he said.

The dispatcher suggested he get help by running to someone's home until police arrived.

The man ended up at Michael Park's home.

Parks told ABC12 earlier in January he opened his door to find the man just wearing a kilt and he didn't have shoes on. It was about 40 degrees outside that Monday afternoon.

He added the man was also holding a rag to his face because he was bleeding from his mouth.

Parks said Latunski pulled into his driveway at the same time as the MSP Troopers.

Once again, no charges were filed.

MSP said the 29-year-old told them their activity was consensual.