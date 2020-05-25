Chilly's Bar in Flint plans to reopen this week in violation of governor's orders

(5/25/2020) - The owners of Chilly's Bar in Flint say they have faithfully followed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Michigan.

Chilly's Bar on Davison Road in Flint is planning to reopen on Thursday in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders.

They closed in March, along with all other bars and indoor restaurant dining rooms in Michigan, under Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

All bars except in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula remain closed two months later. But the owners of Chilly's Bar say that they can't wait any longer to reopen, so they plan to violate Whitmer's orders and welcome customers this week.

Chilly's Bar is on Davison Road is planning to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, owners Tim and Paula Stanek posted on Facebook.

They acknowledge that reopening could come with penalties up to the loss of their liquor license. But they say that they will lose the business either way if they can't reopen soon.

"We have respected and followed the opinions of the governor for a long time however in our opinion we feel it is safe for us to open," the Staneks wrote in the post.

They plan to have hand sanitizer stations available inside the building.

Flint's mayor and police chief say they understand the plight of the Staneks and other business owners hurting due to coronavirus restrictions. They realize many business owners are frustrated.

However, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Police Chief Phil Hart say they will follow and enforce orders from Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Chilly's or any other businesses that don't comply.

"Working with the Governor's Office and the Attorney General's Office ... we follow executive orders. They are law," Hart said. "And we are looking for some guidance from them as to what it is they would like us to do, and we will be there to do that."

Neeley said Flint authorities observe all laws and enforce them aggressively. He hopes to start a dialogue with the Staneks about Whitmer's orders and the importance of following them.

"Morally, how can you say that my economic ecosystem is more important that preserving life," he said.

Owosso barber Karl Manke won the first round of his fight against the Whitmer's executive orders late last week.

He has kept his shop open despite a suspended license and cease and desist order from the state. On Thursday, a judge ruled Whitmer's orders would not be immediately enforced, saying the state didn't prove the sense of urgency.

A full hearing on whether Manke can remain open permanently is scheduled for later in the month.

Meanwhile, 120 gyms across the state are joining together to sue Whitmer over her orders to close gyms.

The lawsuit filled last week in Grand Rapids argues that Whitmer's executive orders violate the U.S. Constitution. The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also named in the lawsuit.

Gym owners are asking a federal judge to make the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order that shuttered gyms in March invalid. A similar lawsuit filed by the Republican-led Michigan Legislature was struck down late last week.

Whitmer announced an extension of the stay home order on Friday, keeping in effect until June 12 while Michigan's coronavirus State of Emergency was extended to June 19.