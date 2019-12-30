China convicts 3 researchers involved in births of gene-edited babies

Three researchers involved in the births of genetically edited babies have been convicted and sentenced by a Chinese court for practicing medicine illegally.

Researcher He Jiankui’s announcement 13 months ago that he had helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing.

China’s state news agency says He received a three-year prison sentence and two other people received lesser sentences.

The court that issued the verdicts said the researchers had not obtained qualification as doctors to practice medicine and violated regulations on scientific research.

