Chocolates by Michelle in Flint Township ready for busy holiday season

(11/10/19) -- For those looking to give into their sweet tooth this holiday season, look no further than Chocolates by Michelle in Flint Township.

Michelle, along with 15 other employees have been hard at work fulfilling orders for the upcoming holiday season.

Michelle is able to make all sorts of different kinds of chocolate assortments, including custom orders that can be shipped across the U.S.

She says people need to act fast though and to get their orders in as soon as possible.

Chocolates by Michelle is located at 1479 W. Bristol Road in Flint Township and is open Monday-Saturday for the holiday season.

To learn more about her products and how to place an order, click on the video player above.

