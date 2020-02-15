Chords and Koalas brings music to support wildfire relief in Australia

(02/15/2020) - Australia might be on the other side of the world, but these wildfires are bringing a mid-Michigan community close together.

Divine Revelations Church calls it, "Chords and Koalas," using song to raise money for the Australian Red Cross.

Anastasia Allen and other local musicians took the stage on Saturday night.

From classical music to the blues, there was a wide range of genres, but for Allen and a few of her friends, this wasn't their typical concert. It was their first for the sole purpose of giving back.

"We got together and we were kind of like, 'Hey! If we're going to do this, we may as well try and raise money for something. We may as well try and give back,' and that was right in the middle of the wildfires," Allen said.

Australia may not be home to the local musicians, but it still hit close to home.

"A lot of the performers here tonight are from Flint and from the area, and we were like, 'We know what it's like when something happens to where you live and something happens to the people around you that you really care about, and there's nothing you can do,' and we kind of figured that's how they felt over there, so we wanted to do whatever we could to give back, and this is what we came up with," Allen said.

Allen says the fundraiser was a freewill donation at the door. The money they raise will go to the Australian Red Cross for wild fire relief.

"I just hope it helps with the restoration because obviously, the fires have stopped. The floods came through and kind of check out a lot more of the land and a lot of the animals and a lot of the areas for people to live. I just want to be able to donate something, even if it's nothing, and I know a lot of people here do to try and help them rebuild," Allen said.

For more information about how the Australian Red Cross is using funds or to donate, visit the 'Related Links' section of this page.

