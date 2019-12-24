Christmas 2019 likely to be one of the warmest on record in Mid-Michigan

(12/24/2019) - Temperatures on Christmas Day in Mid-Michigan could sneak both cities in the top 5 for record warmest.

The forecast for Flint on Christmas Day is 50 degrees and in Saginaw 48 degrees. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), that would put Christmas 2019 in the top 5 for record warmest.

Data from Flint Bishop Airport, shows that the warmest Christmas Day ever in Flint was in 1982 when it reached 65 degrees. The second warmest, which was 57 degrees, happened in 1940, 1932, and 1893.

The forecast of 50 degrees this year would make it the third warmest on record.

Data from MBS Airport shows that the warmest Christmas on record was in 1982 when the temperature soared to 63 degrees.

The forecast for this year of 48 degrees would make this the 5th warmest on record.