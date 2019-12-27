Christmas Day crash claims life of 71-year-old woman

(12/27/2019) - A 71-year-old woman from Clare died on Christmas Day after police say she drove into the path of a pickup truck.

Carolyn Harp was driving a GMC Acadia north on Grant Avenue when she stopped for a stop sign at Surrey Road. She then pulled into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup truck slammed into the driver's side of Harp's car and she was pronounced dead on the scene. The 36-year-old Farwell man driving the truck and his 9-year-old passenger were hospitalized.

The 36-year-old was in stable condition at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland while the 9-year-old was treated for minor injuries at MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigation Team was still investigating the crash on Friday.