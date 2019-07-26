Christmas comes really early at Board & Brush Creative Studio

(7/26/2019) - In the month of July, most people are enjoying outdoor summer activities.

But the owners of Board & Brush Creative Studio in Saginaw are already thinking about Christmas.

"We think we wanted to get a kick start in the season," David Eddy said.

It's called Christmas in July.

"The franchise gets very busy in the months of October and November, so we thought getting people in here might be better than waiting," Eddy said.

People are able to attend a real Christmas workshop, where they can create holiday decor for your home.

"We use stencils so anyone can do this, you do not have to be artistic," Eddy said.

"We take them through a step by step and the project is finish and they take it home with them at the end of the night," Kelly Eddy said.

The shop is set up just like it's Dec. 25 with cookies, decorations, candy canes, Christmas music and games. Patrons are welcome to wear Christmas outfits and the shop is planning an ugly Christmas sweater contest.

"Who doesn't love Christmas, right? It's fun to celebrate, start thinking about the holidays, making Christmas decor, so we're just kind of celebrating it all right now," Kelly said.

Board & Brush has only been open for six months, so this is the store's first holiday season. The owners are hoping people take advantage creating something unique for their home.

They want people to keep coming back.

"We hope to make this a yearly event, so hopefully every July we can be celebrating Christmas in July, kind of get people thinking about it and ready for it," Kelly said.