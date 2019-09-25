Chuck E. Cheese celebrates rebranding, redesign of Saginaw location next week

(9/25/2019) - Tokens are gone at Chuck E. Cheese in Saginaw.

The restaurant and arcade is showing off a rebranding and redesign of the location at 5105 Bay Road that does away with the old fashioned tokens for rides and games.

Instead of buying a pocketful of tokens for the rides and games, parents can purchase a pass that allows a set amount of playing time. That allows an unlimited amount of playing during that time -- and more chances to win a wad of tickets.

The tickets still can be used to purchase a wide selection of prizes.

The Saginaw location is one of the first Chuck E. Cheeses to get the remodel, which is being rolled out to 500 locations nationwide.

The new Chuck E. Cheese replaces the animatronic band with a centralized dance floor, where Chuck E. Cheese will make an appearance every hour. Kids' feet will light up as they dance.

Chuck E. Cheese also is stepping up its food options with new BBQ chicken pizza, Cali Alfredo pizza, Cauliflower crust pizza and an endless salad bar.

A grand opening event is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Chuck E. Cheese is offering free cake and a chance to win a $100 gift card during the event.