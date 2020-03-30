Church elder's son dies from coronavirus 3 days after he does

(3/30/20) - Sadly -- one of the newest deaths from coronavirus -- right here in Mid-Michigan.

Just last Friday, we reported on the death of elder Freddie Brown Jr.

Today -- his son has tragically died too.

A father and son, now both gone due to COVID-19.

I spoke to Pastor Chris Martin, who knew Freddie Brown the Third, since he was a baby and talked about what a huge loss it was for the city and those who knew him.

"He was the kind of person when he walked in the room you noticed him because of his stature, but you also loved him because of his smile, and because of his kindness. He served his church well, they both did," said Cathedral of Faith Pastor Chris Martin.

Brown, just 20 years old, played football for Grand Blanc High School.

He seemed to be doing better, but then suddenly took a turn for the worse and passed away.

"Pastor Jones, Fred Brown and his son are all part of one family, so that family, which is a great family, has lost three family members in three days," Martin commented.

That family will now have to rely on each other and their faith to help them get through the coming days, weeks and months.

"Our prayers are with the Jones, Brown, Richardson and Walker family, in this hour. And it's important for people to take this virus seriously," Martin added.