Church services, events canceled Sunday during winter storm

(1/11/2020) - Some churches and community events were canceled on Sunday as Mid-Michigan braced for the brunt of an ice and snow storm.

About eight closings were reported at 9 p.m. Saturday, including the Davison Senior Center's Stone Country Dance.

The Mid-Michigan Wrestling Association canceled both of its youth wrestling tournaments planned in Flushing and Chesaning on Sunday. Both were expected to draw hundreds of athletes.

Anyone planning to venture out Sunday morning to check ahead and make sure their event is still taking place as scheduled.