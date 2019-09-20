Cinco, the 5-legged cow, is the center of attention at county fair in Va.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is underway and one animal is stealing the show.

Cinco was born with an extra leg attached to its shoulder. WDBJ7 photo

Cinco the cow is drawing a lot of attention because it has five legs.

The fairground's owner, Larry Burnett, says Cinco makes visitors take a second look when they walk through the petting zoo.

"The first time I seen it I didn't know what it was. I got to doing some checking on it and come to find out, it's something in the genetics that makes it happen. It's rare." said Burrnett.

Cinco was born with the extra leg attached to its shoulder, and other than having five legs, the 5-year-old black angus cow is perfectly healthy.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.