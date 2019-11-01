Cinnamom of Grand Blanc selling new cinnamon roll cookie nationally on QVC

(11/1/2019) - There's a swirl of anticipation as a Grand Blanc bakery prepares for a national audience.

The family run Cinnamom sells baked goods at both the Flint Farmers Market and a store at the intersection of Belsay and Perry roads in Grand Blanc.

The company's owners are bracing for a business boom from popular shopping channel QVC.

"They saw our product on our website and they contacted us to see if we would be interested in having our product on their show," said head baker Craig Nagy.

While the company is best known for more than 50 different varieties of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, it's a different product that will debut on a QVC cooking segment Monday afternoon.

"It is, kind of the perfect marriage of a cinnamon roll and a big soft sugar cookie," said owner Rebecca Nagy.

The Nagys have been busy baking and freezing more than 140,000 cookies, which will be individually wrapped and boxed in anticipation of thousands of orders.

"People told us, you know you ought to go on these different programs like Shark Tank and what not," Craig Nagy said. "And we were like, no, we're not ready for any of that yet. But, here we are today, going for it."

But, one question remains: Why a new product instead of their already popular cinnamon rolls?

"This was just an opportunity to get something going sooner, because the packaging and the logistics are a lot easier," Rebecca Nagy said.

If the initial order is a success, Cinnamom could pop up again on QVC. In the meantime, anyone with a sweet tooth can find the cinnamon roll cookies for sale at both Genesee County locations.