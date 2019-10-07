City Charter vote would impact sidewalk funding

(10/07/19) - How will city commissioners be paid, when will elections be held, and where will money to fix the sidewalks come from?

Voters in Bay City will decide those issues and many more when they cast their ballot on Nov. 5.

Voters are being asked if they want to make changes to the City Charter. It took two years for the elected-members of the Charter Commission to pen these proposed changes.

"It literally is the governing document for the city of Bay City," explained City Manager Dana Muscott.

Voters last approved the document in 1997, and it went into effect in 1998.

This charter would begin on Jan. 1, 2020 and would impact how the city operates for at least the next 20 years.

"It's like law for our city. When we have a question about how things are done procedurally, that's the document we go to," Muscott said.

Muscott said it lays out how and when City Commissioners get paid, what happens if they miss too many meetings, qualifications for the city's manager, and much more. "It talks about elections, it talks about taxation, it talks about some boards, duties of commissioners and the mayor," she said.

If approved, the new charter would eliminate current funding for sidewalks.

"There's an administration fee that the new charter is saying that they wouldn't charge anymore," Muscott explained."So that impact to the city is about $300,000 and that's what we spend on our sidewalks."

If voters do not approve the changes, the 1997 charter will remain in effect.

Muscott hopes every voter takes time to educate themselves on what the changes are and how those will effect the city.

"It's not something that the city staff puts in place, or the commissioners, it's the vote of the people," Muscott said.

If you'd like to see the proposed changes to the city charter they are available online or in the clerk's office.