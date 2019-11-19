City Council asking for early end to Midland 'road diet'

(11/19/19) - Is less more when it comes to how many lanes are on a busy road?

It's one of the questions that could be answered through a traffic study in Midland.

But Monday night City Council members voted to ask the Michigan Department of Transportation to wrap up the Buttles Street Road Diet early.

"Last night's City Council decision actually just accelerates the original plan," explained Midland Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale.

The original plan was to reduce Buttles Street between Jerome and State from three lanes down to two lanes for a total of three years. The road diet began in May of 2018.

It was put in place after an MDOT corridor study, public input and more.

The corridor study showed it's not just drivers who could see improved safety.

"Also reduces the pedestrian crossing distance, so instead of a pedestrian having to cross three lanes of traffic, they only have to cross two lanes of traffic," explained City Engineer Josh Fredrickson in May of 2018.

Now, 18 months into the road diet, City Council is asking MDOT if the transportation agency can wrap up the study at the end of 2019, instead of in 2021 as originally planned.

"City Council is kind of hoping that perhaps MDOT can get two months of solid post-construction data and then be able to end the road diet and bring their completed report back to Midland City Council," Tisdale said.

Under the original plan MDOT would have collected two years of traffic, crash and other data while the nearby M-20 bridge was under construction, as well as one year of the same data after it wrapped up

The M-20 project ended in October.

Jocelyn Hall, an MDOT communications representative, said the transportation agency, "will support whatever decision the city council makes. It's unclear at this time if an early end will provide enough data for the city council to make future decisions regarding the corridor, but MDOT will provide a full report to the council in 2020."

Already MDOT has provided periodic updates on the data collection (click on the 'Related Links' with this story), which has not show any significant differences in traffic congestion or accidents.

One thing the city hopes to get out of the road diet data is whether or not Buttles Street can operate safely with one-less-lane.

"Then City Council, and the community, needs to decide if it should operate as a two-lane roadway going forward, and what that would look like," Tisdale said.

While there have been some pretty strong opinions on both sides since the beginning of the study, some people didn't even know the road diet was happening.

"I didn't know what it was, like I just assumed there was construction or something, but I never see anything going on," said Josh Lyon who works in downtown Midland.

Mike Rose, who's out for a run with his dog Maverick, is okay if the road diet becomes a lifestyle. "Midland's a pretty active town and we'd like to see it, at least in my opinion, like to see it as a biking or walking lane."