City Rescue Mission in Saginaw reports outbreak of coronavirus

(6/19/2020) - City Rescue Mission in Saginaw reported four confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents and staff on Thursday.

Some of the patients have no symptoms of the illness, however.

“This is a difficult time for our team. We’re very much concerned about Mission guests and our staff who are dealing with this virus," said Dan Streeter, CEO of the organization that oversees City Rescue Mission of Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City. "Our prayers go out to our team members who have shown heartfelt concern for others during this time.”

City Rescue Mission has imposed a quarantine in consultation with the Saginaw County Health Department. No new residents are being admitted and those who tested positive are staying away from others.

Staff members who tested positive for coronavirus or continue waiting for the results of their tests are staying home. The mission also is limiting the people inside only to guests and essential staff.

“Our staff come to work every day to assure homeless individuals in our region have a place to stay," Streeter said. "They’re essential workers helping the most vulnerable during these uncertain times. Please remember them in your prayers.”

Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington said congregate care facilities like nursing homes and homeless shelters have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

They accounted for 70% of Saginaw County's coronavirus deaths in April and around a third of deaths in May and June. Thanks to measures each facility is taking, deaths in congregate facilities are down 50% from April to June.

“I want to make sure the community understands that containing an infectious disease in a congregate living setting is always a challenge,” Harrington said. “The entire state is working to develop mitigation strategies and I believe some of our local facilities have been extremely innovative and proactive in finding and sharing ways to better prevent the spread of a highly contagious disease.”

The Saginaw County Health Department did not report coronavirus statistics on Thursday due to a computer issue. On Friday, the county reported 11 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15 more patients recovered.

Saginaw County now has 1,153 cases, 117 deaths and 500 patients who recovered.