Flint Councilman Eric Mays plans to stay vocal following arrest

(03/05/2020) - Eric Mays has drawn headlines lately with his actions like being removed from meetings, handcuffed by police, and being involved in a bar fight.

"If you kick the dog, I'm gonna growl and bark. If you cut me, don't tell me how to bleed," Mays said.

After police took Eric Mays from City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, council members voted 7 to 1 to ban Mays from meetings for thirty days.

Mays says that's not allowed. He says there is no rule to change that penalty from that one meeting to thirty days.

We checked. Under Section 1-108 of the City Charter, council must give public notice of a hearing to ban a council member at least two weeks before it happens.

Mays says he's disappointed in the disregard for the rules.

"You are six or seven legislators and don't know the rules of public notice and public hearings and processes to enact rules. I wouldn't try to zero in on me. I would just try to learn and be polite and do it the right way," Mays said.

He says his aggressiveness and passion is what gets results for those living in his ward, and he hopes his council colleagues can better understand him and learn from him.

In 2017, Mays ran for re-election as First Ward Flint City Councilman.

He received the most votes with 1,404 and had the widest margin of victory.

Mays considers himself, 'The Voice of the First Ward.'

"I use that voice because I've got a distinct voice. It's loud, it's heavy, and it's deep. If God give me a strong, deep voice, I don't think God or the residents that elected me want me to be quiet," Mays said.

Mays says people have tried to coach him, saying, "Go there, be quiet, and see how it goes," but that won't fly with the Michigan State grad.

"Do you think we'd be where we're at now if I was just on the council quiet? I've been shaking and moving things in a positive direction," Mays said.

For example, Mays says the city of Flint has a problem with blight, and he's been a champion trying to fight to keep his ward clean by trimming trees and keeping properties with the people instead of turning it over to the land bank.

But that's not all.

"People who had $11,000 water bills, and they were reduced with my help down to $1,000. I'm doing the Great Lakes Water Authority deal, the 30-year deal. I was able to get almost a million dollars put into the pot to help reduce water bills." Mays said.

He says last year, he was able to help move $1.7 million to keep firefighters from being laid off.

He says he helped develop a strategy to declare the water emergency, which brought hundreds of millions of dollars in relief to Flint, and was able to get rid of a $12 million deficit left from a previous council

He says council is his full-time job and this is all he does, and he wants to see eye-to-eye with his council colleagues.

"I think what they should do is try to work with me, learn from me, I learn from them, they learn from me and get the business done for the people of the city of Flint. There's a lot to do," Mays said.

As for his 30-day penalty, Mays says he plans to meet with an attorney on Tuesday. He says he wants to put this issue to rest at Monday evening's council meeting.

