City, downtown tavern to hold discussion on race in Detroit

By  | 
Posted:

DETROIT (AP) - (11/18/19) - The city of Detroit’s Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity office is partnering with the owners of a downtown tavern and a Detroit resident on a discussion about racial issues.

The city says “Let’s Talk About Race” will be held Thursday at the Checker Bar. It follows the firing of a white Checker Bar employee because of mistreatment of a black patron over his race.

Organizers say the discussion will fuel a needed dialogue aimed at the history and roots of racial discrimination in Detroit, with a goal of building bridges between communities and “champions against racial discrimination.”

Checker Bar owner Tim Tharpe says the incident has provided “an outstanding opportunity to have a deeper, more meaningful conversation to make Detroit’s business community even more inclusive.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus