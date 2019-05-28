Flint fixes man's sidewalk after he complained for two years

(05/28/19) - Two years of complaints to the city of Flint and no results.

For Harold Bell, walking outside is challenging enough. He's legally blind in one eye, suffered a stroke two years ago and walks with a cane.

Throw in a dangerous sidewalk and it makes walking outside nearly impossible. He's been trying to get it repaired for the past two years.

"It's very upsetting. It's like the city is waiting for me to get seriously hurt and then they'll send somebody out, but until then, this is what I'm dealing with," Bell said.

Last month, he was assured it would be resolved within two weeks, but nobody showed up. Bell said this shouldn't be his responsibility.

"Because the damage was caused by the trees, I was told that the city's responsibility was to take and replace it," he said.

Transportation Division Manager Betty Wideman said Bell was correct. The tree's roots were blocking the right of way for pedestrians, which is a city issue. She said there is confusion because residents don't always know who to call.

"They can either contact their council person or they can call directly here at Street Maintenance. We take the complaint. We have Genesee Conservation District take a look at it if it's a tree. If it's just a sidewalk repair, we send a right-of-way enforcer to take a look at it," Wideman said.

Sure enough, Wideman sent a crew to repair the damage. Although it took some time for Bell and the city to get on the same page, he's relieved.

He's looking forward to "using the sidewalk again and just being able to have the mobility to walk if I want to," Bell said.