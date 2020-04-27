City of Burton employees to receive hazard pay

(4/27/20) - You may have heard talks on how first responders should receive some sort of hazard pay, as they deal with COVID-19.

The city of Burton passed a bonus bill last week for many of their 95 employees.

From firefighters - and police officers...to clerks coming in to process bills and get ready for their May election.

"There's different amounts set. It will be up to a thousand dollars. depending on the work that you're performing and how much work you have performed. So, if you've only been coming in two or three days a week or something like that, it will be adjusted a little bit lower," said Burton Mayor Duane Haskins.

The goal is to brighten the day of workers who have stepped up during this crisis.

But, how were they able to afford this hazard pay.

"The city has been running with a skeleton crew before the pandemic even happened. So, we were fortunate enough to have some extra funding in the wages and things like that, to be able to give back to our employees, and just let them know, thank you, we appreciate it," added Haskins.

The total amount distributed among employees has been capped at $50,000 dollars, but whatever employees receive will help.

"These are employees that have been coming in that were required to come in to keep the city functional. We still had to process water and sewer payments. We still had to process any bills that were coming through. We still had to maintain payroll. We still had to pay our vendors," Haskins added.

The bonus should be delivered to most employees by the end of the week.