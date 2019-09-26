City of Clare finds lead in city water

(9/26/2019) - The Central Michigan District Health Department says water test results from August have come back with high levels of lead.

In a letter Clare's City Manager says two service leads in downtown Clare exceeded drinking water safety guidelines.

The city conduct a sampling of four homes and six businesses over the summer. Two of the businesses showed they were above the Action Level of 15 ppb. The city states that none of the homes were above the Action Level.

The city has scheduled a public hearing at the Pere Marquette District Library on October 7th at 6pm.

Central Michigan District Health Department is working with the city to provide filters for those in the city. They’ll over filters at the Pere Marquette District Library Friday from 11 am – 8 pm. The health department will also offer blood lead screening for children ages 1 month to 6-years-old.

Lead can cause serious health and development problems. According to the health department lead it can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body. The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women.

