(6/11/19) - There is a new partnership to get more clean, bottled water to the people of Flint.

City council approved a contract Monday night with bottled water company 'Zero-Mass.'

The company uses panels that pull moisture out of the air, eventually converting it into drinkable bottled water.

It says it wants to set up shop outside the city's water treatment plant.

A representative for the company says it could mean more jobs.