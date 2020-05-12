City of Flint closes customer service department due to coronavirus concerns

(5/12/2020) - The city of Flint is closing its customer service department for the next two days due to exposure to coronavirus.

City officials expect to reopen the department on Friday after a thorough cleaning.

Anyone with urgent needs involving city services, such as water service reconnections, should call 810-410-2020 for assistance.

Most city staff members are working remotely whenever possible. Workers still coming to City Hall are required to undergo wellness screenings for coronavirus.

Employees also wear masks at all times in shared spaces at City Hall.