City of Flint patching potholes and sidewalks for people living on Crim's route

(08/20/19) - Racers are not the only ones getting ready for The Crim this weekend.

The City of Flint is spending their week getting prepped as well. Along the route, the city is patching potholes and making sure racers are clear of any potential hazards.

"It's nice to have such a rich tradition of The Crim that traffic and engineering, the water department, and the city of Flint take extra special care and work really hard to make sure our roads are as smooth as possible for race day," Joe Diambro said. Diambro is the Assistant Race Director.

The Crim has anywhere from 14,000 to 16,000 runners and walkers on the course all at once. Diambro says keeping everyone safe is crucial, and so is protecting the integrity of the race.

"We really do bring in some of the world's fastest runners, so making sure that the courses are a smooth as possible helps alleviate any issues with any potential slowing down of those racers, allowing for the fastest race we possibly can have," Diambro said.

The city says they have just a few spots left to complete. On Wednesday, they'll clean up debris along the route. On Friday morning, they'll sweep the route to give contractors enough time to finish the work on Bradley Avenue.

People who live along the route are already taking notice.

"This was chosen because of The Crim. Other people say, 'Why are they working over there? We've been without black tar for a while.' Well, the Crim isn't running past their house. It's running past this area. I can guarantee every house, all the streets in the Crim area are being repaired," Johney Gray, Jr. said.

If you see any potholes that need patching along any of the race's routes, the Crim encourages you to give them a call because they're in contact with the city every day until the race.

