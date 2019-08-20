City of Midland is dealing with the lack of parking availability

(8/20/2019) - Midland is dealing with the side effects of growth.

The city is having trouble providing parking to people wanting to visit downtown.

A rainy day in Midland makes parking spots near where visitors want to go a hot commodity. People say their choices are slim.

"We had to drive around the block about three or four times before we were finally able to find a parking spot," Karen Avery, visiting for a Loons game, said.

The city noticed the growing problem. They hired the Rich & Associates parking consulting firm to find solutions.

"They're looking at not only as the parking is today, but what it's going to be in the future with some of the new developments coming into downtown," Rich & Associates Parking Planning Director Dave Burr said.

He and his firm have solved parking problems around the country. Burr said from what he sees now, Midland's parking problem is only going to get worse.

"Delta College the most ambitious project coming in and the number of students they are going to have," Burr said.

Before Burr and his company make their suggestions to city leaders, they want to hear from the public.

At a discussion inside City Hall, people suggested the city going back to angle parking. Burr said this idea would only add a few extra spaces and parallel parking has benefits.

"That on-street parking in many communities, it serves as a buffer and slows down traffic and serves as a buffer between pedestrians and the vehicles," Burr said.

Jaime Krueger and Sam Osburn both had troubles finding a parking spot before meeting up in downtown Midland. They both say they're OK with walking farther to where they need to go.

"I'm kind of willing to go with the trade-off if it means they are more seating areas and more places for people to be outside to be downtown supporting the community," Krueger said.

Osburn said the way the parking is now has made her feel safer when walking with her two kids.

"When I bring them I am not so worried about them," Osburn said.

Rich & Associates is looking for people to fill out a parking survey. They've collected more than 300 and want to collect over 1,000 before releasing results in October.