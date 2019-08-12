City of Mt. Morris Fire Department needs volunteer firefighters

(8/12/19) - The City of Mount Morris Fire Department said it was still working to recruit some much-needed volunteer firefighters.

The lack of people continues to be a problem for many volunteer fire departments.

Mt. Morris firefighters said they often have only one or two people to respond to calls during the day.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can fill out an application at City Hall during regular business hours.

The form could also be downloaded online, and submitted via email.

