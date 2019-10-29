City wins $75,000 award for developing Flint Property Portal online

(10/29/2019) - The city of Flint received a $75,000 prize from Cities of Service for developing the Flint Property Portal, which helped the city secure a $60 million federal grant.

The online portal allows Flint residents to submit information on properties. The city has received more than 120,000 messages about properties since the portal launched, including maintenance on 690 vacant properties.

The information from the Flint Property Portal helped the city win a $60 million blight elimination grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury Hardest Hit Fund. The money has been spent on demolishing 4,000 structures.

The city is planting clover on the vacant lots, which significantly reduces maintenance.

“By partnering with residents to collect data for their property portal, Flint is adding capacity and gaining valuable knowledge they would not otherwise have,” said Cities of Service Executive Director Myung J. Lee. “In the process, they are also strengthening relationships between the city and its people, building trust, and strengthening democracy.”

Flint was one of three cities out of 100 applicants to receive the Engaged Cities Award and $75,000 prize. Winners can use the money to further develop engagement methods for residents.

“Citizen engagement is a cornerstone of the work we are doing and the property portal helps ensure that work is transparent and accessible to all of our residents," Mayor Karen Weaver said.