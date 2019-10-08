Clare City officials lay out plan to address in lead in water system to residents

(10/07/19)- We took the position to be overly, abundantly cautious, because up until 2014 we could go to the hardware store and buy plumbing fixtures that still contain lead." said acting City Manager, Steven Kingsbury

The City of Clare is trying to address a problem that's becoming all too familiar for Michiganders, lead contamination in drinking water.

"When you hear that lead in the water, well right away you think of Flint" said John Kukulka

Residents in the city of Clare listened Monday night as city officials with The Michigan Department Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment and the Great Lakes and Energy, explained the results of testing done on the community's drinking water system.

Testing that revealed that the city had exceeded the limit for lead in two of the downtown services lead lines.

What they found with further testing, was that four downtown businesses, Cops and Donuts, Hicks jewelry, Four Leaf Brewing and a doctor's office, were found to have true lead service lines.

They also found galvanized service lines in about 200 homes, which officials say doesn't mean there is lead present, but it could, depending on how it's connected.

"The next phase is we go into of a more investigative phase. We start to see if there is a more wide spread problem or if it's just the samples that we saw were high and we try to evaluate the system as whole as to how we can have the most protection out there" said ELGE representative

"We had a lot of expertise in the room and I think complete honesty it appeared to me, it felt like it, I felt good about it," said Clare resident, Wayne Terpening.