(10/1/2019) - The city of Clare is hosting a public hearing after the discovery of lead over the allowable limit at two community water services downtown.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, in Pere Marquette District Library, 185 E. Fourth St. City and state health officials will be on hand to field all questions from residents and business owners.

The city is strongly encouraging everyone who lives in the city to attend.