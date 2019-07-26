Clare man convicted of producing, selling sex material with underage girlfriend

(7/26/2019) - A Clare County jury found a man guilty of child sexually abusive activity involving his underage girlfriend.

Alexander Haupt of Clare was convicted Thursday of the following charges:

-- Manufacturing or producing child sexually abusive activity.

-- Four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

-- Two counts of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity.

-- Possession of child sexually abusive activity.

-- Obstruction of Justice.

Police began investigating his activity in 2017. The Clare County Sheriff's Office found photos and videos of him engaging in sexual acts with his former girlfriend, who was under age 18 at the time.

Michigan law prohibits taking any photos or videos of sexual acts involving anyone under age 18.

Investigators also learned he was paid for the images by another person, along with a recording of Haupt threatening the victim to drop the charges.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 21.

