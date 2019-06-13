Claressa Shields bringing major prize fight to Dort Federal Event Center

(6/13/2019) - Flint's golden girl is coming home.

The history making boxer will attempt to add to her unmatched resume at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint on Aug. 17 with a title bout against former world champion and No. 1-ranked Ivana Habazin of Croatia.

They will be battling for the vacant WBO junior middleweight championship. A win would make Shields the fastest boxer in history -- male or female -- to become a world champion in three weight divisions.

This is only her 10th title fight. At only 24 years old, Shields has already won titles at 160 and 168 pounds. The junior middleweight class is 154 pounds.

Tickets for the bout go on sale June 20.