Hometown pride goes a long way and Flint native, Claressa Shields is always proud.

The 25-year-old told the community that this was her first protest, but she says every time she gets to use her platform to stand up for what she believes in, she does.

After the protest, Shields took to Twitter and said, "My heart hasn't beat that fast in a long time! I felt proud to be at a protest today. No Justice no Peace."