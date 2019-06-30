Claressa Shields using faith to share life lessons with Flint children

(06/30/2019) - Through faith, there's victory.

That's what undisputed women's middleweight world boxing champion Claressa Shields discovered as a teenager in Flint.

"I didn't have the easiest life growing up but God made it bearable for me to deal with and to be able to talk about it now," said Shields.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist shared with Joy Tabernacle Church on Sunday how she used her faith to deal with difficult times in her life.

And now it's lead her back to Flint and its children to help them cope with stress, anxiety and depression through the Claressa Shields Community Project.

"Growing up having to deal with brothers and sisters and cousins being killed,” said Shields. “Teaching them a way to deal with and cope with the anger and everything."

Jasmine Burrell is the director of the outreach program.

Sunday they honored the first graduates, a group of about 40 children, who made it through the summer boot camp.

"Claressa teaches a lot of the kids about boxing,” said Burrell. “We talk to them about personal life issues just so they can have ways to cope. We've been doing a lot of yoga and walking around the neighborhoods just to get physically fit. And some mindfulness activities, lots of arts and crafts."

Shields said she's trying to reach as many kids as she can.

"It's great to be able to give back to them,” said Shields. “I didn't have anybody to do it for me. You know, the only thing I had was boxing and through boxing God had me meet so many different people and send me to so many countries and places to where I could meet new people who could help me grow."

For more information on how to get your child involved in the Claressa Shields Community Project, email claressashieldsproject@gmail.com.

Next session begins July 1, and there will be another one in August.