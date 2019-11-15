Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin fight rescheduled for January in New Jersey

(11/15/2019) - The much anticipated fight between Flint native Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin will take place in January out of state.

The bout was canceled on Oct. 4 after Habazin's trainer, James Ali Bashir, received serious facial injuries from a punch minutes before the weigh-in. Investigators Shields' brother threw the punch.

The rescheduled fight will take place on Jan. 10 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. Showtime will air the fight live.

Shields and Habazin are battling for the vacant 154-pound WBC and WBO world titles. Shields is hoping to become the fastest fighter in history to win world championships in three divisions.