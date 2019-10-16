Clarification

(10/16/2019) - We would like to correct a story we broadcast Wednesday morning.

We reported that James Zwerican, the Genesee Junior/Senior High School teacher accused of selling marijuana to a student at Millington High School, was once a teacher at Millington.

Zwerican has never been an employee in Millington schools.

Zwerican taught at Genesee Junior/Senior High School. He was arrested in Genesee county on Tuesday.

We wanted to clarify that there is no evidence Zwerican sold marijuana while on Millington school property, and once again he never taught there.

We apologize and regret this error.