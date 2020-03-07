Classic melodies on display during Midland's 'Carousel in Concert' this weekend

(03/0720) - Happening this weekend you can get a double dose of musical theatre!

The Midland Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with the Choirs of the Center and members from Center Stage Theatre to bring you Carousel in Concert.

Matt Travis, with Midland Center for the Arts, stopped by the ABC12 studio to invite the public to the event at Midland Center.

Tickets start at $26. Carousel in Concert runs today (Saturday) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

You can expect to hear classic melodies from the Rodgers and Hammerstein score that includes “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,”and more.

Check out the related link section of this article to purchase tickets.