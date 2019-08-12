Classic pickup trucks kick off Back to the Bricks week in Flint

(8/12/2019) - For people who were born and raised in Flint, they already know the history of what it means to be called “The Vehicle City.”

"We are the Vehicle City. We have General Motors, the best car maker in the world, and it all happened right here in Flint,” said Bob Ayre, who drives a 1953 Deluxe Cab Chevrolet pickup.

More than a dozen colorful and shiny classic pickup trucks lined up at the Flat Lot in downtown Flint Monday morning. It was an array of colors, yellow, orange, blue and white.

"My pickup truck is a 1935 pickup. I bought in 1970,” Don Dumler said.

He bought his truck from a farmer. He said he will never forget the day he laid his eyes on it.

"I said, 'I got to have that truck,'" Dumler recalled.

His story doesn’t end there. He only had it for a year until someone smashed into it from behind.

“It was folded right in half," Dumler said. "The man hit it 60 miles an hour in the back end while I was waiting for a red light to change.”

Dumler said it took seven years to bring his 1935 pickup truck back to life.

"It paid off in the end because this is what it is after all that,” he said.

Today, the bumblebee rides smooth as whistle just like the rest of them. Each of them having a different past.

"We have a great assortment. It's unbelievable how many trucks are here right now,” Ayre said. "Working with the people and seeing all

the vehicles and going to the events, it's a great time"

Lapeer International Dragway is hosting the first official event during Back to the Bricks week from 2 to 7 p.m. The track will be open at a deep discount and there's even bracket racing and a burn-out contest.