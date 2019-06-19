Cleanup at St. Louis Superfund site heating up

(06/19/19) - A decades-long cleanup effort at a Gratiot County Superfund site is heating up.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is using thermal energy at the former site of Velsicol Chemical Plant, along the Pine River in St. Louis.

The EPA is using soil heating technology to do what's called, 'in-situ thermal treatment'.

"The way to think of it is actually, like a big oven. We're sticking heaters in the ground, multiple heaters, we're heating the soil and the groundwater up to the boiling point of water," said EPA Remedial Project Manager Tom Alcamo.

Alcamo explained vapors are produced and it makes some of the chemicals flow. "And we capture both the vapors and the groundwater and treat that on-site."

An acre section of the 54 acre site has already been worked on using the thermal treatment.

Currently workers are moving the moving the extraction wells and heaters to another nearby location, as all the work can't be done at once.

"Because of the electric usage, we can't do this all in one big shot, so we have to break it up into two phases," Alcamo explained.

The EPA is overseeing a project to clean up the polybrominated biphenyl (PBB), diphenyl-trichloroethane (DDT), and other chemicals the Velsicol Chemical Plant left behind between 1936 and 1978.

"Starting in the mid 90's there was a large sediment cleanup in which we went out to the river and removed 750,000 tons of sediment contaminated with DDT," Alcamo said.

Alcamo added as part of the ongoing efforts the city's drinking water supply has been replaced, and residential cleanup has been done too.

Thermal treating of the site should last through September of 2021, but there's still years of work to do, costing several more millions of dollars.

"There's a large excavation of a hundred thousand tons, we have to build a water treatment plant, there's other areas we have to address, so as I said, because it's so expensive we have to do it in chunks, but we're very fortunate we're getting the money to do this," Alcamo said.

When all the work is complete it could end up costing taxpayers up to a half-billion dollars. Velsicol, which went bankrupt in the early 1980s, only paid a small portion of the cost.

For more detailed information about cleanup efforts click on the 'Related Link' to be directed to the website for the EPA.