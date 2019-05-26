Cleanup continues after rain floods many of the Saginaw County communities

(5/26/2019) - A major cleanup effort is underway in parts of mid-Michigan Sunday.

People in Saginaw County saw several inches of rain flood their homes after Saturday's heavy downpour.

The City of Frankenmuth put a couple dumpsters outside city hall and yhey're already full with all kinds of damaged property.

Many of those items used to belong to Steph Olivier after getting two inches of rain in his basement.

"Throwing that last chair felt good," Olivier said.

Not everyone was done cleaning up after Saturday's significant rainfall in Frankenmuth.

"It smells like mildew," Emma Browning said.

After living only two years inside their new home, the Browning's are forced to do some unplanned remodeling to their basement.

Norm Browning, Emma’s dad, says after everything is dry, they're putting linoleum in to make their lives easier in case this happens again.

"It snaps together. Its waterproof and basement proof they call it,” Norm said.

A few miles down the road from Browning’s, the roar of fans is constant.

So, is the sight of belongings possibly heading to the dumpster including Rick List's childhood toy chest made by his uncle an irreplaceable gift he wanted to one day pass down.

"You know it's probably going to get thrown out now," List said.

Despite seeing the damage, the List's still have a smile on their faces.

"We're waiting to see what the insurance people do now. Are they going to take care of us well or aren't they,” List said.

The city of Frankenmuth says they're working to get new dumpsters out behind city hall by Tuesday.

Saginaw County Emergency Management is hoping to track the number of how many people who suffered damages.

