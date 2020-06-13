Cleanup effort continues in Saginaw as thousands have power restored

A monumental cleanup effort is underway following those storms that blew through the state mid-week. In Saginaw, the situation's improving, but many are still working to put their homes and yards back together.

“The wind blew for 30 seconds. That’s all it took was 30 seconds.”

Donald Riedlanger has called this block home for around 60 years – that’s a lot of time and a lot of storms – but says nothing quite tops what he saw through his window Wednesday.

“It was hitting my big picture window and it looked like somebody had a hose on it,” explained Riedlanger. “A different storm than I’ve ever seen… I’ve never had that much damage that quick.”

A few days now without power meant a few sleepless nights for Donald, who needs oxygen and a c-pap machine and is confined to a wheel chair.

“I’ve had two sleepless nights because I had no CPAP,” related Riedlanger. “No oxygen or the machine to run it.”

The storms that followed snapped hundreds of poles like this one like matchsticks, downing lines and cutting the power to an estimated 275-thousand households statewide.

Though there are signs of progress in this neighborhood days later: countless toppled trees, now hauled out to the curb to be carted away. ABC 12 caught Kathy Huegel helping her brother clean up the tangle of leaves and branches.

“Well, we’re cleaning it up, that’s for sure,” explained an exasperated Huegel. “Big old tree down… got most of it out. Now, we’re just finishing.”

As an ABC 12 crew filmed across town, a Consumer’s Energy crew pulled up to start work on a busted pole hanging over the street and the line it cut in a race against time to restore power to everyone by midnight.

“The wires are down,” said Riedlanger, describing the scene as of 4:00 Friday evening. “They still don’t have power, most of the block over here.”

Though the mess outside might hang around days longer, Donald can now rest easy. His lights finally clicked back on Friday night.

“10:00, my eyes closed and I woke up around 8:00,” laughed Riedlanger. “I haven’t slept like that in a long time.”

