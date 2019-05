(05/27/19)- Cleanup work has resumed at a former chemical plant in central Michigan that's become one of the country's costliest Superfund sites.

An Environmental Protection Agency official tells MLive.com that it could take another seven years to finish cleaning up the Velsicol Chemical plant site in St. Louis, Michigan.

Michigan Chemical Corp. and Velsicol Chemical left behind volatile organic chemicals when they left the site roughly 40 years ago.