Click It or Ticket campaign results in 2,100 seat belt tickets in Michigan

(11/22/2019) - Police conducted more than 7,200 traffic stops and wrote more than 3,300 tickets during the two-week Click It or Ticket campaign in October.

Ninety-six police agencies in 36 counties took part in the annual campaign from Oct. 17 to 31. Officers assigned to the detail ended with the following totals:

-- 7,227 traffic stops.

-- Wrote 2,108 seat belt tickets.

-- Wrote 1,199 speeding tickets.

-- Arrested nine people for drunken driving.

-- Made 38 unrelated felony arrests.

Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the goal for the campaign is educating motorists to save lives rather than write tickets.

“Motorists need to remember that buckling up is the easiest thing they can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan roads,” he said.

Michigan's seat belt use rate is 94.4%, which is higher than the national average of 89.6% in 2018, according to the statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Prince said 192 people killed in traffic crashes in 2018 were not wearing seat belts.

Michigan law requires all drivers, all front seat passengers and all back seat passengers under age 15 to wear a seat belt. Children must be buckled in a car seat or booster until they turn 8 or reach 4-foot-9 in height.