Click It or Ticket campaign results in 8,100+ traffic stops, nearly 3,000 tickets

(6/24/2019) - The spring Click It or Ticket campaign in 38 Michigan counties led to 8,145 traffic stops and 2,930 citations for failure to buckle or put children in proper safety seats.

The campaign took place from May 20 to June 2 involving 109 local police agencies, sheriff's office and the Michigan State Police.

Besides the seat belt tickets, officers working on the Click It or Ticket campaign issued 693 speeding tickets, made 13 drunken driving arrests and arrested 45 people on outstanding warrants.

Officers assigned to the campaign pulled over an alleged drunk driver in Calhoun County who nearly caused a head-on collision and made arrests on 11 warrants in another traffic stop near Wayland.

“Thank you to all the law enforcement officers who are working hard to encourage seat belt use – every trip, every time,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “Motorists need to remember that buckling up is the easiest thing they can do to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries on Michigan roads. Our goal is to save lives, not write tickets.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 93.4 percent of drivers and passengers in Michigan use their seat belts, which is better than the national average of 89.6 percent.

Michigan law requires all drivers and front seat passengers to buckle up, along with any children age 15 or younger riding in a back seat. Children age 7 and younger or shorter than 4-foot-9 must be restrained in a car seat or booster.

Federal highway safety grants fund the Click It or Ticket campaign in all 50 states.