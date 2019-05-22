Clio Area Schools handing out bottled water during boil water advisory

(5/22/2019) - The issue started at a construction site on Griffes and Railway Streets, when a private contractor hit a City water main Tuesday.

It was repaired by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, allowing the crew to get back to work on their original project Wednesday.

The hit at the site caused a drop in water pressure in the Clio water supply, prompting a boil water advisory for the whole City.

"It hasn't been that frustrating," Clio's Carter Middle School Principal Neil Bedell said. "I have a really flexible staff, students kind of run with this kind of thing. As long as they know that we're taking care of them, things aren't really that chaotic."

To help, he turned the front office into a water bottle distribution site.

"If a student needs to get a drink of water during class, they can do the same thing they'd do if a student wanted to get a drink of water anytime," he explained. "And, the other part is I reminded the teachers that they could send students down in between classes to get water anytime."

Maintenance came in early to shut off and cover water fountains at the middle school, high schools and early elementary buildings.

The District purchased 50 cases of water bottles for about $100 to be handed out across all four.

"And, if we do run out, we'll just go back and get some more water if we need to," Bedell added.

The City plans to take another water sample Thursday morning. If that one and Wednesday's are both clear, the boil water advisory should be lifted shortly after.

