Clio assisted living residents make music video to show they're OK

(4/3/2020) - Music videos on social media have been a popular way for friends and family to show they are OK during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents at Gross Assisted Living in Clio made a music video to "I Feel Good" by James Brown so their loved ones can see them.

They showed off their moves while maintaining proper social distancing and left the dining hall Soul Train style. But staff members say the best part for the residents was seeing all the comments from their families.

Staff members say the residents loved dancing and making the video so much they are going to do it once a week for their families.