Clio man charged with robbing Chase Bank branch

(1/27/2020) - A Clio man is facing to robbery charges after police say he stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Chase Bank branch in Flint Township last week.

Police say 40-year-old Robert John Stoutenberg was arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery and bank robbery.

Stoutenberg allegedly walked into the bank at 5312 Corunna Road around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, passed a note to a teller and demanded money, according to the Flint Township Police Department.

Stoutenberg fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark blue GMC Yukon with two other people, police say.

Flint Township police, Michigan State Police and the FBI worked together on the investigation. They obtained information that led to Stoutenberg's arrest, according to Flint Township police.