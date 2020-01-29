Clio man pronounced dead after crashing into Looking Glass River off I-69

(1/29/2020) - A 56-year-old Clio man died Wednesday morning after he drove off I-69 into the Looking Glass River in Shiawassee County.

The man, who was not identified, was driving east on I-69 near mile marker 113 between Perry and Bancroft. Police say his pickup truck drifted off the road into a sign and a guardrail.

The truck traveled a short distance on the shoulder before launching over a concrete barrier and landing in the Looking Glass River, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office.

Firefighters extricated the man from the truck, which became partially submerged in the frigid water. Emergency crews performed CPR on the Clio man and rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office was still investigating the crash Wednesday afternoon.